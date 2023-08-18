Canal+ Completes SPI’s Acquisition

Canal+ Group has taken full ownership of SPI International. The French media company had initially acquired a 70 per cent stake in 2021, and has now bought up the remaining 30 per cent from Hilda Uziyel.

SPI operates more than 40 free-to-air and pay-TV channels across Europe including Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia, the Netherlands and Russia. The company also owns movie service FilmBox and Dizi-branded streamer, which focuses on Turkish content.

In other SPI news, SPI International has launched Dizi with Vodafone Portugal. The channel will be available in the basic package. SPI International has already been providing content through channels such as FightBox, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox, FunBox UHD, and Gametoon to Vodafone subscribers.