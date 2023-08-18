Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz to Be Honored at Israel Film Fest in L.A.

Ynon Kreiz, Mattel chairman and CEO, will receive the 2023 IFF Industry Leadership Award at the 36th Israel Film Festival during the fest’s opening night gala, to be held at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills on November 1. The festival runs November 1-15, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Under Kreiz’s leadership — he joined Mattel in 2018 — Mattel Films has announced 14 live-action motion pictures in active development and Mattel Television has expanded its content offering and reaches audiences across 191 countries in 37 languages. The company’s first major theatrical movie, Barbie, a cultural phenomenon, has broken records for Warner Bros. Pictures and filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

Prior to joining Mattel, Kreiz was chairman and CEO of Maker Studios, a specialist in short-form video content and one of YouTube’s largest multichannel networks. Prior to Maker Studios, he was chairman and CEO of the Endemol Group.

For nearly four decades, the festival has presented more than 1,200 feature films and brought hundreds of Israeli filmmakers to the U.S. to share their art.