LaLiga and The Channel Store Launch LaLiga+

LaLiga+, LaLiga’s free sports channel, is now being distributed on major Spanish FAST platforms by The Channel Store.

LaLiga+ brings a varied slate of sports competitions to the Spanish audience, including key international soccer events such as Copa Libertadores, the most prestigious tournament in South America; CONCACAF Gold Cup, the leading soccer championship in North and Central America and the Caribbean; and the Asian AFC Champions League. The new channel will also feature soccer matches from Brazil’s Barsileirao, Peru’s Liga 1, Austria’s Bundesliga and Taça, the Portuguese Cup.

Additional sports competitions featured on the channel include the ASOBAL league, Spain’s handball competition; LEB Oro league, with the best of Spanish basketball; beach and court volleyball competitions such as the European Volleyball Championship and the Volleyball Champions League; extreme sailing event Sail GP; and the Spanish Petanque Championship.

The Channel Store, in collaboration with LaLiga, is in charge of the distribution and monetization of this channel on major Spanish FAST channel platforms, including Tivify, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Xiaomi, among others.