‘Barbie’ Makes People See Red (not Pink) in Some Countries

Hollywood’s summer blockbuster Barbie is creating a stir in Muslim countries due to its perceived lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender themes.

Kuwait banned the movie for promoting “beliefs that are alien to Kuwait society.” Algeria stopped screening the movie because it teaches “damaging morals.” However, very conservative Saudi Arabia permitted the film to be screened, and it was also released in UAE and Bahrain, after initial threats of censorship.

Then in Vietnam the movie was banned because Barbie includes the so-called “nine-dash line” in a cartoon-like map of Southeast Asia. The line demarcates China’s contested ownership of the South China Sea.

In the meanwhile Barbie continues its historic run at the box office, reaching a total of over $1 billion globally.