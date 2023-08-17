Small World IFT Acquires ‘Noot vir Noot’

TV format consultancy and distributor Small World IFT has acquired the international format distribution rights to Noot vir Noot (Note for Note) from South African Broadcasting Corporation.

First broadcast in 1991, Noot vir Noot is South Africa’s longest-running game show and most popular Afrikaans show of all time, spanning over 750 episodes across 47 seasons.

Created by Johan Stemmet and Johan van Rensburg from production company Stemmburg Television, the show features four contestants, a star presenter, live band or DJ and surprise music superstar performance, running across 13 diverse rounds and an SMS/social media viewer participation element. All questions are based on the recognition and identification of melodies, titles, lyrics and general knowledge of the local and international music scene.

“I love finding new entertainment properties in places others don’t dig into. We have been after this format for three years, I travelled to South Africa last year to make it happen. Noot vir Noot is such a fun, family show. Add in those super-crazy numbers of episodes with so many different fantastic games, and this is exactly what viewers are craving around the world,” said Tim Crescenti, co-owner at Small World IFT.