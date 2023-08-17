NATPE Global Appoints New Advisory Board

NATPE Global has announced its new advisory board ahead of its return to Miami on January 16-18, 2024.

“We are honored to welcome this impressive group of executives who will share their expertise and counsel to help reframe and rejuvenate the NATPE experience,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director, NATPE Global. “There are foundational elements that will remain core to the 60-year-old event, but we are committed to shaking things up and addressing key and current trends and issues across the global content business.”

The advisory board is made up of top executives representing all genres and a broad swath of disciplines across the international business. The board includes:

•Sheila Aguirre, executive vice president, Co‑Production & Distribution, International, Latin America and Hispanic U.S., FremantleMedia International

•Beth Anderson, senior vice president & general manager, FAST Channels, VOD Sales, BBC Studios

•Ilan Arboleda, co-founder & producer, CreativeChaos vmg

•Matthew Ashcroft, CEO, Parade Media Group

•Jeff Clanagan, president & chief distribution officer, Hartbeat

•Elif Dagdeviren, managing partner, Calinos Films

•Kelly Day, vice president, Amazon Prime Video International

•Bobby Friedman, CEO, Bungalow Media + Entertainment

•Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president, head of Programming Genres for A&E, Lifetime and LMN

•Ava Greenfield, Scripted Television agent, CAA

•Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president, Programming, Hallmark Media

•Samuel Harowitz, vice president, Content Acquisition and Partnerships, Tubi

•Bruce David Klein, president & executive producer, Atlas Media Corp

•Lisa Kramer, president, International TV Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution

•Hannah Pillemer, executive vice president, Creative Services, MarVista Entertainment

•Jamie Schouela, president, Global Channels & Media, Blue Ant Media

•Nick Smith, executive vice president, Formats, All3 International

•Courtney Thomasma, executive vice president, Streaming, AMC Networks