‘Married at First Sight’ to Air on Mexico’s Azteca Uno

TV Azteca has commissioned the first Latin American version of Red Arrow Studios International’s dating reality show Married at First Sight.

The Mexican broadcaster will air the 14 x 120’ series Casados a Primera Vista on Azteca UNO, with a premiere date of September 17. The production company is Endemol Shine Boomdog Mexico.

The Mexican deal marks the 32nd commission for the dating format. Other new commissions include an all-new local version of Married at First Sight in South Africa, which is set to air on Mnet’s Mzansi Magic channel.

Created and produced by Snowman Productions – a Seven.One Studios company – for Denmark’s DR, Married at First Sight follows singles who put their hearts in the hands of a team of experts to find their perfect partner. The couples then meet for the first time at the altar. After the wedding and honeymoon, the married couples move in together and start their new lives. Six weeks later, the couples must make a decision: stay together or file for divorce.

Spiral International secured the deal with TV Azteca, having acquired the Latin American rights to the format from Red Arrow Studios International, its global distributor.