GMA’s TikTok Account Most Viewed Among PH Creators

GMA Network’s official TikTok account @gmanetwork generated the most content views among top entertainment creators in the Philippines for the month of July 2023.

Based on data from TikToktainment, the account placed first in terms of total content views, tallying a total of 298.3 million views. Among the GMA content that users viewed the most are the trending clips on Abot-Kamay na Pangarap, Voltes: V Legacy, Royal Blood, and Magandang Dilag.

The month of July also highlighted GMA’s official partnership with TikTok PH for GMA Gala Night 2023, which took place last July 22. The #GMAGala2023 hashtag on TikTok reached a total of 506.8 million video views from July 16 – 31. This includes trending posts from celebrities, official entertainment accounts, and other media partners.

GMA Network’s TikTok account currently has over 3.7 million followers.