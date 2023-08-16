Up the Ladder: Viral Nation

Social media marketing, talent and tech company Viral Nation has announced the expansion of its 360 creator services with the launch of its OTT distribution division. Viral Nation’s strategic move coincides with the appointment of Bianca Serafini as the head of Content Licensing.

“Viral Nation_Talent’s expansion into the OTT and FAST distribution spaces reinforces our commitment to providing creators with unparalleled avenues for content amplification, audience engagement and earnings potential,” said Jonathan Chanti, president of Viral Nation_Talent. “The OTT division launch marks yet another major step forward for Viral Nation_Talent and we are absolutely thrilled to have a professional of Bianca’s caliber join the team. Her extensive experience and innovative mindset make her the perfect leader to spearhead the new division — unlocking exciting new opportunities for creators.”

“I am truly excited to join the Viral Nation Talent family and embark on this journey,” said Serafini. “This is a pivotal moment where we can leverage our expertise to bring creators’ content to new horizons. The launch of our worldwide OTT distribution services marks a significant leap forward, offering creators an unparalleled opportunity to diversify their audience and revenue streams.”

Serafini joins Viral Nation from FilmRise, where she was most recently director of Digital Content.