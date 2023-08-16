Content Americas to Host Turkish Gala, TV Azteca’s 30th Anniversary

Content Americas, which takes place on January 23-25, 2024 in Miami, has announced it will host a breakfast to celebrate TV Azteca’s 30th anniversary and The Turkish Drama Gala, celebrating 10 years of success for Turkish content success in Latin America.

On the program also a LatAm Co-pro Pitch and the inaugural North American Hitmakers sessions, in addition to an extended market floor. To date, 350 buyers and 650 delegates have already registered for the event.

The conference agenda will kick off on day one with a dive into LatAm content trends. Maria Rua Aguete, senior research director, Media and Entertainment at OMDIA; Guy Bisson, executive director & co-founder of Ampere Analysis; Alejandro Rojas, VP of Applied Analytics at Parrot Analytics; Isabel Rafferty, CEO of Canela Media, are the first speakers to be announced.

The first judges in the LatAm Co-pro Pitch have also been confirmed. David Flynn, head of Global Drama at Wiip; Steve Matthews, content partnership executive at Banijay; Erik Barmack, founder of Wild Sheep Content, and Karina Dolgiej, VP of Content Sales at BBC Studios Latin America & US Hispanic, will be judging the finalists, while also looking for new projects from the market to partner on.