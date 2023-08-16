Berlinale Co-Pro Market Calls for Projects

Until September 21, producers can submit new feature film projects in need of co-producers and financiers for the 21st edition of the Berlinale Co-Production Market (running February 17-21, 2024). Approximately 20 feature film projects will be selected.

The projects’ overall budgets may range from one to 20 million euros, and at least 30 per cent of the financing or production funding should be secured from the project’s native country prior to selection (this minimum budget is lowered to 600,000 euros for some countries).

Directors whose previous films have been screened at the Berlinale and Ukrainian production companies with recent co-production credits are entitled to submit films without funding in place.

Up-and-coming producers can apply for ten places in the Talent Project Market in cooperation with Berlinale Talents up to September 4.

International producers can present their new drama series projects for the tenth edition of the Co-Pro Series Pitch up to October 5.

In addition to the feature film and series projects, from the end of August, publishers and literary agents can submit material for the Books at Berlinale, established in cooperation with the Frankfurt Book Fair. Ten selected literary projects particularly suitable for film adaptations will be presented to interested producers in February.

The Berlinale Co-Production Market is an initiative of the Berlin International Film Festival and is supported by MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung and the European Union’s Creative Europe – MEDIA program.