A+E Networks EMEA’s streaming channels HISTORY Play and Crime+Investigation Play launched on Prime Video Channels in Belgium today. Customers in Belgium will have access to A+E Networks EMEA’s programming as an on-demand subscription service.

HISTORY Play offers documentaries and factual series, including The Curse of Oak IslandCurse of Skinwalker RanchWorld’s Greatest Treasure MysteriesAncient Aliens, and Forged in Fire.

Crime+Investigation Play features the best of A+E Networks EMEA’s true crime content, including series The First 48Meet Marry Murder, and Secrets of Playboy, available from launch.

The expansion of A+E Networks EMEA’s Play services on Prime Video Channels in Belgium follows the company’s product launches in the U.K., Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden.

HISTORY Play and Crime + Investigation Play will be available in Belgium with an add-on subscription of just 3.99 euros. With a 14-day free trial.

