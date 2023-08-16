A+E Launches Streaming Channels in Belgium

A+E Networks EMEA’s streaming channels HISTORY Play and Crime+Investigation Play launched on Prime Video Channels in Belgium today. Customers in Belgium will have access to A+E Networks EMEA’s programming as an on-demand subscription service.

HISTORY Play offers documentaries and factual series, including The Curse of Oak Island, Curse of Skinwalker Ranch, World’s Greatest Treasure Mysteries, Ancient Aliens, and Forged in Fire.

Crime+Investigation Play features the best of A+E Networks EMEA’s true crime content, including series The First 48, Meet Marry Murder, and Secrets of Playboy, available from launch.

The expansion of A+E Networks EMEA’s Play services on Prime Video Channels in Belgium follows the company’s product launches in the U.K., Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden.

HISTORY Play and Crime + Investigation Play will be available in Belgium with an add-on subscription of just 3.99 euros. With a 14-day free trial.