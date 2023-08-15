IATAS Unveils Noms for 2023 News & Current Affairs

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominees for the 2023 News & Current Affairs categories. The International Emmy® winners will be recognized alongside their American news peers during a ceremony in New York City, on September 27.

The 8 nominees span six countries: Brazil, Israel, Qatar, Sweden, Turkey and the U.K.. Nominated programs in the News category include stories on the War in Ukraine, the death of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh while on assignment in the West Bank and the disappearance and deaths of Brazilian researcher of Indigenous culture, Bruno Pereira, and British journalist, Dom Phillips, in the Amazon.

Nominated Programs in the Current Affairs category include investigations into the death of 30 asylum seekers trying to cross the sea from France to Britain on an inflatable boat and the plight of civilians caught in the cross fire in the Ukraine War.

The complete list of nominated shows follows below.

News:

Jornal Nacional and Fantástico: The Murder Of Bruno And Dom – Globo, Brazil

Shireen Abu Akleh’s Killing – Al Jazeera English, Qatar

The Battle For Bucha & Irpin – Sky News, U.K.

TV4 Nyheterna: Beyond Enemy Line – TV4 News, Sweden

Current Affairs:

Exposure: The Crossing – David Modell Productions, U.K.

GloboNews Documentário: Abrigo – Inocentes sob ataque [GloboNews Documentary: Shelter – Innocents Under Fire] – Globo, Brazil

Off The Grid – Ukraine Wartime Diaries – TRT WORLD, Turkey

UVDA: Last stop before Kyiv – I.D UVDA Ltd. / Keshet Media Group, Israel