FilmRise Expands Creator Partner Program

FilmRise is expanding The FilmRise Creators Partner Program to include 11 new creator libraries. The Program is a turnkey distribution model that curates and distributes creator content to the biggest streaming platforms in the U.S., Canada and abroad, spanning various genres including true crime, food, wildlife, comedy, gaming and lifestyle.

This summer, FilmRise will distribute UnspeakablePlays, a spinoff of popular series Unspeakable, which will highlight the creator’s gaming vertical. Additionally, the studio will distribute That Chapter and Sam and Colby, its first set of true crime/paranormal exploration programs in the creator space. The three series will debut on The FilmRise Streaming Network including select FAST channels and on third-party streaming platforms.

Sam and Colby have been nominated for the 2023 Streamy Awards in the Show of the Year and Unscripted categories.

Gaming-centric creators that have joined the FilmRise Creator Partner Program include: LazarBeam, ShanePlays, PrestonGamez, and Hyper. Additionally, Kendall Rae, TheWhyFiles, Ididathing, and Jschlatt are signed for upcoming distribution with FilmRise.

Max Einhorn, SVP, Acquisitions and Co-Productions, commented, “With this announcement, it is clear that the world’s top creators have come to recognize FilmRise as a leader in streaming platform distribution with our unmatched global audience reach and curation, marketing and promotional support. We’re a turnkey one stop for digital platform streaming monetization for creators.”