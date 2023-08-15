Big Media’s ‘Destruction’ Gets S2 Order

Science series Destruction Decoded from producer/distributor Big Media has received the green light for a second season and a spin off series. The new episodes will be co-produced with RMC Production and Wild Bear Australia.

NTV Germany has signed on for a total of 20 episodes of the “Decoded” franchise, which includes a second season of Destruction Decoded (8 x 60’) and a spinoff series titled Danger Decoded (12 x 60’).

The first season has been sold to over 20 territories around the world, including the U.S., the U.K., India, and Korea. The second season will focus on the chain of events and circumstances that led to the world’s worst maritime disasters, buildings that have collapsed all over the world, and how a fun day at an amusement park can end is disaster.

Danger Decoded will uncover the most dangerous places and people in the world. The spinoff series will delve into what makes these locations so treacherous and dares to peer into the ruthless nature of the criminal underworld.