TIFF Unveils Primetime Program

The Toronto International Film Festival Primetime program has been revealed for this year’s edition (running September 7-17, 2023), with nine series from around the world, including eight world premieres.

“This year’s Primetime program is bigger than ever and gives audiences the exclusive and unmatched opportunity to celebrate the best new international series together, in cinema, on the big screen,” said Anita Lee, TIFF chief programming officer. “TIFF audiences will be the first to see the Prime Video series Expats — Lulu Wang’s follow-up to The Farewell, starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo —, a Pulitzer Prize–winning adaptation from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight, a high-octane Korean thriller, a brand new vision from the creator of Euphoria, an atypical love story between Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough, a contemporary Scandinavian tragedy, and three powerful Canadian series, all spotlighting underrepresented voices from an exciting new wave of storytellers.”

Among the selected titles is series Bad Boy by Hagar Ben-Asher (Bosch) and Ron Leshem (Euphoria), Daniel Chen, Roee Florentin, Moshe Malka, Amit Cohen, Daniel Amsel. The series revolves around a comedian who is desperate to keep his record of youthful imprisonment a secret (pictured).

