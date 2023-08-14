Netflix, Arab Fund Launch Female Talent Training Program

Netflix, in partnership with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture, has launched a training program for emerging female talent that aims to introduce the creative filmmaking process and the different roles women can play behind the camera.

The ‘Women in Film’: Introduction to the Creative Process initiative has been created for emerging women filmmakers graduating from film studies residing in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE. 45 women will be selected to take part in the program, designed as a series of workshops. Participants will be introduced to scriptwriting and the creative process of filmmaking by established female filmmakers from the Arab region, beginning in November, with three days of workshops in Cairo, Dubai, and Jeddah.

Founded in 2007 by Arab cultural activists, the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC) is an independent foundation supporting artists, writers, researchers, and organizations in the Arab region.

The ‘Women in Films’: Introduction to the Creative Process program is part of Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, which exists to help build new opportunities for underrepresented communities within entertainment.