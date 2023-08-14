Australian Kids’ Content Summit Expands Line-Up

Hello Sunshine’s executive vice president, Family, Kids & YA Lauren Kisilevsky and Studio 100 Film’s sales executive Lorena Rivera Booth will both be joining this year’s inaugural Australian Children’s Content Summit’s line-up of industry executives.

Held from August 29 August to August 31 at Pacific Bay Resort, Coffs Harbour in New South Wales in Australia, the three-day event has also announced pitch sessions with leading industry buyers, distributors and investors including ABC, BBC, CBC, Nine, Screen Australia, Australian Children’s Television Foundation, ABC Commercial, Atomic Cartoons, Sinking Ship Entertainment and Flying Bark Productions’ After Bark, which will provide aspiring creators the unique opportunity to directly pitch their ideas.

The Summit has registered 250 delegates from across the children’s, young adult, and family content industry.

The event is presented by SLR Productions with Principal Partner, the Australian Children’s Television Foundation. Industry support is being provided by Screen Producers Australia with the regional support of the City of Coffs Harbour and the National Cartoon Gallery.