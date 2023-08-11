Up the Ladder: Pixcom, Berlinale

Alexandra Cliche-Rivard joins Montreal-based Pixcom, with the aim of increasing the company’s documentary series portfolio. She will be joined in development by her closest collaborator, award-winning director Sofi Langis. Following her producer career at Vice, Cliche-Rivard co-founded with Langis the production company Impact, which she ran for 4 years.

Nikola Joetze has been appointed as new project manager of Berlinale Talents. She will work alongside program manager Florian Weghorn. Joetze brings to the Berlinale Talents team her many years of professional experience at the European Film Academy, where she was responsible for the event management of the European Film Awards until 2020. Most recently, she was project coordinator of Driving the Human, a multi-year collaborative project at the intersection of science and art.