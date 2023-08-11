Miracle Media Acquires ‘Werewolf Santa’

Miracle Media Investments has acquired British indie horror/comedy feature film Werewolf Santa.

Werewolf Santa, produced by The Haunted Cinema in partnership with Miracle Media, will have its worldwide premiere at Frightfest in August, with its theatrical release in the U.K. and North America in November 2023.

Directed and written by Airell Anthony Hayles (He’s Behind You, Spider Inside Her), the film stars Mark Arnold (Blade Runner 2049, Angel Has Fallen), John Bloom (The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Monstervision) and Emily Booth (Doghouse, Evil Aliens).

Santa turns into a werewolf on Christmas Eve and wreaks havoc in a small seaside town. Lucy has a show called ‘Monster Hunter’s’ on YouTube, but it’s not doing too well. That’s until, on Christmas Eve, her camera witnesses Santa get bitten by a werewolf in the local park before turning into a werewolf himself. Lucy and her family then set off on a wild adventure to somehow save Christmas.

101 Films International will represent the worldwide distribution (excluding U.K. and North America).