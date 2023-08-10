OUTtv Commissions First South African Series

OUTtv has commissioned its first South African original series, following its launch on Openview’s Ultraview service earlier this year in the territory. New unscripted series The G-list, produced by The Red Pill Productions, is set to start production this month.

Set against the backdrop of Johannesburg, The G-list is a reality show that follows three of Joburg’s queer ‘Uber Influencers’ as they make their way through the city’s dynamic social scene, exploring topics such as identity, love, friendship, fame, community and success, all while navigating politics, intrigue and drama. The series features Y, the country’s largest youth radio & lifestyle entertainment brand, as a key production partner.

The series is set to release on OUTtv’s broadcast and streaming services worldwide and on Openview’s Ultraview service in Fall 2023.