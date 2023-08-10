NATPE Global Unveils Fireside Chat with Fernando Szew

NATPE Global — set to take place on January 16-18, 2024 at the InterContinental Miami — has announced an exclusive fireside chat with Fernando Szew, CEO of FOX Entertainment Global and MarVista Entertainment.

Szew will discuss FOX Entertainment Global’s remit and ever-increasing presence on the international stage. With more than 20 years of experience on the global landscape, Szew will also discuss industry trends, challenges and opportunities the television industry faces daily in today’s fast-changing world.

“We’re delighted to welcome Fernando to NATPE Global to share and expand upon his plans for FOX Entertainment Global,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director, NATPE Global. “It’s been less than a year since the distribution arm launched, marking FOX’s return to the international arena, and we’re looking forward to hear his take on the unit’s approach of selling a wide array of content to platforms worldwide.”

With more than 35 countries represented and over 200 buyers registered, NATPE Global has confirmed the participation of key executives from A&E Networks, Amazon Prime Video, Blue Ant Media, ¡HOLA! TV, National Geographic Channel, Paramount+, Pluto TV, REELZ Channel, Roku, SVT, TelevisaUnivision, TV Globo and Warner Bros. Discovery, among others.