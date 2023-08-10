Emmy Awards to Air on MLK Day

The Emmy Awards have been rescheduled. The Television Academy and FOX today jointly announced that the telecast of the 75th Emmy® Awards will air on Monday, January 15, 2024 on FOX. The original date of September 18, 2023, had been postponed due to the WGA-SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The show will broadcast live on FOX coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live and will honor the talented performers, writers, directors and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year. The Emmy Awards will be executive-produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live over two consecutive nights on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, 2024. An edited presentation will be aired on January 13 on FXX.