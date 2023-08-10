Disney’s Streaming Linear Losses

Disney is front cover news again, and this time it has nothing to do with its ongoing feud with Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis. The feud this time is between its linear and streaming services, since the Hollywood entertainment group is losing money on both ends.

On the streaming side, its losses narrowed to $512 million in the fiscal third quarter (from $1.06 billion in the year earlier period). At the same time, Disney+ subscribers were down 7.4 percent to 146.1 million globally (from 157.8 million in the previous quarter).

In the U.S. and Canada, Disney+ has now 46 million subscribers, down from 46.3 million in the previous quarter.

On the linear TV side (ABC, ESPN, FX, Freeform, and the Disney Channel), Disney’s operating income fell 23 percent to $1.89 billion. Reportedly, Disney is exploring a menu of options for its linear networks, including selling some networks, bringing on equity partners, or spinning some assets off into a new company.