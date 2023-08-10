Blue Ant Media Acquires marblemedia

Blue Ant Media and marblemedia have announced the merger of the two companies’ production and distribution operations into one unified studio and rights business. The merger sees Blue Ant Media acquiring marblemedia and international sales operation Distribution360, effective today.

Mark Bishop and Matthew Hornburg will serve as co-presidents and report into Michael MacMillan, CEO and co-founder of Blue Ant Media. Bishop and Hornburg will operate from Blue Ant’s Toronto office.

Sam Sniderman will serve as Blue Ant Media’s chief commercial officer, working closely with Michael MacMillan and CFO Robb Chase on business development, partnerships and M&A. Laura Michalchyshyn will continue her duties as chief creative officer.

Pictured are Matthew Hornburg, Michael MacMillan and Mark Bishop.

Photo Credit: Steve Craft