ViX Launches Gloria Trevi Bioseries

Spanish-language streaming service ViX has presented the bioseries Ellas Soy Yo, Gloria Trevi (They Are Me, Gloria Trevi) at a press conference in Mexico City yesterday.

The original production, starring Scarlet Gruber, Ingrid Martz, Lessy Hernández, Regina Villaverde and Jorge Poza, will premiere exclusively on the service’s premium plan beginning August 11.

The bioseries, produced by Carla Estrada, presents the story of Gloria de los Ángeles Treviño Ruíz, a fifteen-year-old girl who travels from Monterrey to Mexico City to participate in a television contest that seeks to find the double of a famous young actress. In the process, she meets a man twice her age who will become her mentor and then her predator. For 17 years he will subject her to a terrifying journey in which, after achieving success and fame, Gloria will lose everything and will have to find the resilience to survive and rebuild her life and career.

Carla Estrada is the executive producer and director. The story was written by Eric Vonn, Lele Portas, Marco Tulio Socorro and Carla Estrada.

The first five episodes will be available on the premiere day and new episodes will be released every week until completing the 50 episodes that make up the series.