Studiocanal’s ‘A Better Place’ Starts Filming

German drama series A Better Place (w/t) has started production. The drama is set in a fictional city where mayor Amir Kaan (Steven Sowah) and scientist Petra Schach (Maria Hofstätter) have started a revolutionary re-socialization experiment. The local prison is to be closed, the inmates are to be reintegrated into society. Instead of punishment, they are given a place to work, housing, therapy and the obligation to deal with their crimes.

The 8 x 45’ series follows the events that illustrate this experiment and portrays the experiences of the offenders who fight prejudices and failures after returning to the city.

The series is co-produced by Komplizen Serien, Studiocanal Series, Film AG, WDR and ARD Degeto for ARD, Canal+ France and Canal+ Austria. Filming will take place in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, from August to December 2023.

Studiocanal handles international distribution.

Photocredit: ©2023 Komplizen SerienphotoBernd Spauke