Romantic Drama ‘Alice & Jack’ Comes to Channel 4

Fremantle, Groundswell Productions, Me + You Productions and De Maio Entertainment have announced a new collaboration with U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 on an original drama series from Victor Levin (Mad Men, Mad About You). Alice & Jack stars Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie, Birdman) alongside Domhnall Gleeson (Brooklyn, The Revenant).

Created and written by Levin, Alice & Jack is a love story for the ages. When Alice and Jack first meet they’re bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but will their path lead them to a place of happiness and togetherness?

Finnish film director and screenwriter Juho Kuosmanen is the lead director and Hong Khaou directs the second block of the series. Alice & Jack is a Fremantle production in partnership with BAFTA and Me + You Productions (I Am Ruth, Close to You), Groundswell Productions (The Visitor) and De Maio Entertainment.

Fremantle handles global sales.