SPI Partners with ZAP

SPI International has partnered with ZAP, a digital satellite television provider in Angola, Mozambique, and Cape Verde, for the launch of Dizi.

The channel will showcase a wide selection of popular Turkish series and dramas for ZAP subscribers, who can enjoy the content of Dizi in Portuguese subtitles as part of the Mini+ package.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa of SPI International, commented: ”We are thrilled to bring Dizi to the audiences in Angola, Mozambique, and Cape Verde and to build on our existing partnership with ZAP. This channel is a great addition to diversify our content offering through ZAP that already includes three other thematic channels FightBox, Fast&FunBox and FashionBox from the SPI/FilmBox portfolio.”