Paramount Sells Simon & Schuster

In VideoAge October 2022 Issue, legal affairs contributor Steven Schiffman wrote about the proposed merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. The $2.18 billion merger was subsequently scrapped.

Yesterday, Paramount — Simon & Schuster’s owner — announced the sale of its publishing company to private equity firm KKR for $1.62 billion.

The sale was announced at the same time as the company reported its second quarter results, indicating that its streaming unit lost an adjusted $424 million in Q2 (an improvement from the loss of $511 million in the first quarter).

Paramount + streaming service gained 700,000 subscribers in Q2, now totaling 61 million.