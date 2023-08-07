‘Wild West Chronicles’ on GREAT! Channel

Narrative Entertainment has acquired exclusive U.K. rights to Wild West Chronicles seasons 2 and 3 for its GREAT! action channel. Narrative has acquired the series from distributor Imagicomm Entertainment via sales agent, Alfred Haber Television.

This new commitment follows the strong performance of Wild West Chronicles season 1, which entertained over 1.1 million adults on GREAT! in the first half of 2023. The channel targets male-skewing audiences with a mix of adventure, combat and action-hero films.

Totaling 24 x 30’ episodes, seasons 2 and 3 of Wild West Chronicles feature important events and characters from the history of the Wild West in a scripted docudrama format, and will premiere on August 7 and August 14, 2023 respectively on GREAT!