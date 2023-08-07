Barbieheimer Leaves ‘Oppenheimer’ Behind

Warner Bros.’ Barbie tops $1 billion at the global box-office, leaving Universal’s Oppenheimer behind at $552.9 million in global ticket sales; the biographical thriller becomes the biggest WWII film of all times.

Directed by Greta Gerwig (who also co-wrote the film), Barbie features the cinematic adventures of the Mattel’s doll on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis.

The dual release of Barbie and Oppenheimer prompted the expression “Barbiheimer” to indicate their equal box office success and the pop culture phenomenon around the two blockbusters.