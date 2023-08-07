Banijay Serves Up ‘MasterChef’ to French Canada

Banijay’s MasterChef is set for a new international adaptation in French-Canada, produced by Pixcom, in collaboration with Quebecor Content. Canadian French-language network TVA will broadcast a first season of MasterChef Quebec in early 2024.

Produced by Pixcom in collaboration with Quebecor Content, the new version of the popular culinary competition will bring together cooking enthusiasts who’ve never worked in a restaurant, pitting them against each other as they prepare a variety of dishes to impress renowned culinary judges. The season’s winner will walk away with a C$50,000 prize and the MasterChef trophy.

MasterChef has now been commissioned across 68 markets, with more than 10,000 episodes broadcast to-date. Created by Franc Roddam, the show first launched in 1990.

The MasterChef format and finished programs are represented internationally by Banijay.