SPI Partners with LigaT in Portugal

SPI International has announced the launch of diverse channels in collaboration with telecom provider LigaT, bringing new entertainment options to Portuguese viewers.

The newly introduced channels include FunBox UHD, Dizi, FightBox, FashionBox, Gametoon, Fast&FunBox, 360TuneBox, FilmBox Arthouse, DocuBox, Erox, and Eroxxx.

Among the new offerings, Dizi Portugal showcases Turkish dramas, while FightBox presents a compilation of combat sports coverage from around the world. FashionBox offers the latest fashion trends and style tips, and Gametoon caters to gaming enthusiasts. Fast&FunBox offers a lineup of adrenaline-fueled sports programming spanning a diverse range of disciplines, 360TuneBox presents a curated collection of music videos and engaging programming, while FunBox UHD delivers high-definition lifestyle content. FilmBox Arthouse features independent films, and DocuBox offers an array of documentaries.