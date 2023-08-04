Gerhard Zeiler to Deliver MIPCOM Opening Keynote

MIPCOM CANNES has announced that Gerhard Zeiler, president of International at Warner Bros. Discovery, will give the opening keynote in Cannes at the 39th edition of the International Co-Production & Entertainment Content Market (to be held on October 16-19, 2023). The keynote will be presented as a fireside chat in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes in the morning of October 16.

Zeiler’s keynote comes almost 20 years after being honored as MIPCOM’s Personality of the Year in 2004 when CEO of RTL Group.

Zeiler is expected to share insight into Warner Bros. Discovery’s transformation post-merger as well as lay out the company’s worldwide content and streaming strategy. Zeiler’s responsibilities for Warner Bros. Discovery span strategic oversight of brands and joint responsibility for direct-to-consumer activity (including streaming service Max) across more than 220 markets; he is also responsible for local theatrical production, acquisitions, and country and region-specific networks and businesses in Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

More than 250 exhibitors from over 40 countries are confirmed to date for MIPCOM CANNES 2023.