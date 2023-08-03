WildBrain Inks Deals for ‘Carmen Sandiego’

WildBrain has closed new deals across distribution and consumer-products licensing for the action-adventure animated series Carmen Sandiego, produced by HarperCollins Productions and WildBrain’s animation studio in Vancouver.

In distribution deals, WildBrain has inked new partnerships for seasons one to four of the series (33 x 30’ total) with RTS (Switzerland), TVNZ (New Zealand), BIGI Channel (Israel), Edel Music and Entertainment (Germany), and SIC K and Txillo (Portugal).

In global consumer products deals, WildBrain CPLG has signed a new partnership with Threadless for a wide range of products; a deal with The Loyal Subjects for fashion dolls and figurines, showcasing Carmen Sandiego throughout the years; and a new digital audio product with Tonies.

The series, which launched on Netflix in 2019, follows the adventures of Carmen Sandiego—a master thief who uses her skills for good—as she pulls off a string of international capers, while also giving fans a look at Sandiego’s backstory and why she became a thief. Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) stars as Carmen, with Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) as Player, Carmen’s chief accomplice and friend. A live-action Carmen Sandiego movie is currently in development at Netflix.

WildBrain is the global distributor of Carmen Sandiego. WildBrain also distributes all four seasons of the classic 1990s series, Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego?