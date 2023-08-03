TLN‘s Special Screenings at Italfest MTL

TLN Media Group is once again an annual partner of Italfest MTL (taking place on August 4-20, 2023), which celebrates the richness and diversity of Italian culture and its contributions to the city of Montreal. As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to the Italian Canadian community, TLN is celebrating Ferragosto with special screenings of two original documentaries and a feature Italian subtitled film at this year’s festival.

TLN original documentary Italofobia: L’Esodo dal Quebec, directed by Montreal native Anthony Sarracco, sheds light on the history of the Italian Canadian immigrant experience in Québec and explores the key themes of sovereignty and assimilation that forced a mass exodus from the province.

TLN original documentary Guido Nincheri: Il Michelangelo Canadese, produced in collaboration with Colombian-born, Canadian director Jaime Escallon-Buraglia, is an up close and personal examination of Guido Nincheri and his paintings, sculptures, and stained-glass creations, which can be found in over 200 churches across North America.

Feature presentation Beata Ignoranza follows Ernesto and Filippo, two high school teachers who couldn’t be more different: Filippo is handsome, youthful and always online, a serial seducer on the social networks. Instead, Ernesto is a stern conservative, rigorously computerless, and his teaching methods are very traditional. They used to be best friends, but an unresolved fight kept them far apart, until they found themselves teaching at the same school.