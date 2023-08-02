In Canada, Meta Takes a Hard Stance on News Links

“Canadians will not be bullied by billionaires in the U.S.,” said Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (pictured) on July 5, 2023, following Canadian legislation — passed in June — that compels digital platforms to compensate media outlets for links.

Yesterday, August 1, 2023, Meta platforms started to block access to news links for Facebook and Instagram users in Canada. This action prompted Canadian Heritage (Culture) Minister Pascale St-Onge to complain about the block, since regulations have not yet been drafted and Meta currently faces no legal obligations. On its part, Google reported that it would remove links to Canadian news articles on its search function for Canadian users once Canadian authorities start enforcing the legislation.

Meanwhile, south of the border, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee approved proposed legislation to set revenue sharing for online content, similar in scope to what Canada approved.