ATV Inks Deal with Chile’s Mega TV

Turkish distribution and broadcasting company ATV has secured a deal with Chile’s Mega TV for Turkish TV drama series A Little Sunshine and Wounded Heart.

Mega’s head of Acquisitions, Manuela Velasco, stated, “It’s important for us to always have the best of Turkish content. A Little Sunshine and Wounded Heart are part of that; strong love stories that can connect with the audience.”

“I’m thrilled to extend our business relationship with Mega TV by featuring two phenomenal TV series. Realistic plot and marvelous chemistry between the two main characters in A Little Sunshine and also Wounded Heart’s dramatic and love-focused story appeal to all audiences around the world. We believe that both titles will conquer the hearts of audiences in Chile,” said ATV’s head of Sales for Americas & MENA, Emre Görentaş (pictured).

Both A Little Sunshine and Wounded Heart tell stories characterized by classical Turkish themes, such as love and revenge, featured strongly in ATV’s programming catalog.