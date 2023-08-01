ZEE TV’s Sunita Uchil to Step Down

Sunita Uchil, head of International Co-productions at ZEE TV, is leaving the company after 15 years.

A ZEE Company spokesperson announced, “After an illustrious career spanning 15 years, Sunita Uchil has decided to step down from her position as the chief business officer of Zee Plus, the international co-production division of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, to pursue her interests outside the organization. Sunita has successfully helmed the international ad sales, syndication and co-production units for the Company’s international business over the years, strengthening ZEE’s connect with the Indian diaspora across the globe. We thank her for the invaluable contribution towards the growth of the company, and wish her success in all her future endeavors.”

Uchil’s career in media spans over 30 years with leadership roles in the TV, radio and publishing industries. A savvy executive with an entrepreneurial mindset, she is skilled at building new divisions and growing existing ones. A sought after panelist at industry events, she has served as juror for many awards. In 2022, Uchil became the first representative from India to be appointed on the advisory board of FRAPA.

Uchil’s numerous career highlights include executive producing blue-chip science documentary Life of Earth From Space, along with the Smithsonian channel; co-producing Deceptive Measures, the African remake of a hit Indian drama, and overseeing the ZEE-TelevisaUnivision co-production of The Spice Trails, a culinary travelogue series.

Her latest project was completed in July 2023 and is titled Lions: Now or Never, a premium wildlife documentary series with Talesmith U.K.