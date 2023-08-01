Woodcut’s ‘A Royal Guide To…’ Renewed for S2

Indie prodco Woodcut Media and distributor Woodcut International have announced a second season of the factual entertainment series A Royal Guide To.., acquired by Channel 4 in the U.K. and scheduled to TX later this year.

Produced by Woodcut Media and distributed worldwide by Woodcut International, the new season — currently in production — features 6 x 60’ episodes, plus 2 x 60’ stand-alone specials ‘Royal Scotland’ and ‘Royal Wales’.

Each episode covers a different theme offering the British Royal Family’s take on Parks & Gardens, Parenting, Funerals, The Armed Forces, Animals and Christmas, while providing a unique insight into what it means to be a royal today.

Koulla Anastasi will be overseeing worldwide sales for Woodcut International.