Dandeloo Sends Its Animated Series to Portugal

French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has signed deals in Portugal for several of its animated series.

RTP has acquired a package of over 290 episodes of content. Programming includes sitcom comedy Royals Next Door, created by Veronica Lassenius and produced by Pikkukala; TV special Shooom’s Odyssey; preschool series Petit, Little Bear Season 1, Kiwi Season 1 & 2, and Jasmine & Jambo Season 1, scheduled to air in Q4 2023 on RTP2 and on children’s programming block ZigZag.

TV Network Dreamia has acquired Royals Next Door and Stinky Dog, an adventure comedy series based on Colas Gutman and Marc Boutavant’s books Chien Pourri, about the adventures of a dog and a cat who live in a trash can.

The deals were finalized by Dandelooo’s International Sales manager Gennarino Romano.