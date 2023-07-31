ZDF Secures Rights for South African Drama ‘Legacy’

ZDF Studios has secured global licensing rights (outside Africa, Latin America and French speaking territories) for the South African drama Legacy (104 x 45’). The English language series was produced by Tshedza Pictures as an original for M-Net, their first commission in that genre.

Set in the fast-lane world of investment banking and billionaires, Legacy is a story about a family at war with itself. In an upmarket investment empire established decades ago by Sebastian Price, the elderly patriarch is nearing retirement from his position as CEO — who will take control? When tragedy strikes that leads to his death, a power struggle ensues.

Mauro Black, director Content Sales and Distribution at Multichoice, said: “We are thrilled to have ZDF Studios represent our SAFTA award winning Telenovela Legacy. The series performed well with audiences in South Africa and partnering with the highly respected ZDF Studios is going to allow our proudly African content to be enjoyed across the globe.”

Featuring a diverse cast with Mary-Anne Barlow, Michelle Botes, Dawid Minnaar, Kgomotso Christopher, Siyabong Thwala a.o. in the lead roles, the series was written by Gwydion Beynon and Phathutshedzo Makwarela a.o.