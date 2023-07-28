Tern Joins Forces with the Department for Business and Trade to Help Make it “Big in America”

Factual producer Tern Television (which is based in Scotland and Northern Ireland), part of Zinc Media Group, has teamed up with the Department for Business and Trade, responsible for promoting U.K. trade across the world, on a five-part documentary series to be premiered and hosted on LinkedIn’s live Events platform. The series, titled Big in America, aims to encourage more business to export and to take advantage of the free expert advice offered by the U.K. government to help them on their international trading journey.

Developed and produced by Tern, Big in America will follow five small businesses that are determined to crack the American market and export their goods and services. Each 15-minute episode will see British hotelier, businesswoman, and television personality Alex Polizzi mentor the businesses as they learn the ropes of the U.S. market in preparation for a pitch to a major U.S. business in New York City. The series, launching on August 14, was made in partnership with Wavemaker U.K.