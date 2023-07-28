NATPE Global Confirms More than 200 Buyers for 2024 Event

NATPE Global, the international content industry’s first major market of the year, has confirmed more than 200 buyers from 24 countries registered to attend. Key executives from A&E Networks, Amazon Prime Video, Blue Ant Media, ¡HOLA! TV, National Geographic Channel, Paramount+, Pluto TV, REELZ Channel, Roku, SVT, TelevisaUnivision, TV Globo and Warner Bros. Discovery are among those that have confirmed their participation. The highly anticipated return of NATPE Global will take place January 16 to 18, 2024 at the InterContinental Miami, which has just undergone a multi-million-dollar guest room renovation.

“NATPE Global is uniquely positioned as a genuine international marketplace,” said Claire Macdonald, Executive Director, NATPE Global. “Coupled with an all-encompassing approach to the media industry, this 60-year-strong event stands apart from other more niche and regional events. It’s time for North America to finally host an authentically global one-stop shop for the content industry.”