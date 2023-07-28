Asacha Media Group Acquires Factual Producer Arrow International Media

Multinational content creator and producer Asacha Media Group has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in U.K.-headquartered factual production company Arrow International Media.

Founded in 2011 by Tom Brisley, John Smithson, and Iain Pelling, Arrow has grown to become a world-leading producer of premium factual content. The company’s achievements include becoming the U.K.’s largest independent supplier of true crime programming, while annually delivering over 100 hours across genres that also include history, nature, adventure, science, and more. Arrow’s recent slate includes notable successes such as See No Evil and American Monster for Investigation Discovery, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom for National Geographic and Disney+, and Seven Days on Mars for the BBC.

The acquisition of Arrow, financed with a mix of equity provided by the existing shareholders and debt financing provided by Tikehau Capital, represents a significant expansion for Asacha in the factual space, further growing the Group’s English language output, while adding a strong new U.S. presence.

As part of Asacha, Arrow will pursue further growth in the U.K. and U.S., while expanding into new markets and exploring international co-production opportunities with other factual producers within the pan-European group.