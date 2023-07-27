Superhero Comedy Short ‘S.Q.U.A.D.’ on Global Fest Circuit

On the heels of the world premiere at the Jersey Short Film Festival in early July, superhero comedy short S.Q.U.A.D. has been named an official selection at the Urban Arts Festival in Dallas, Milan Shorts Film Fest and Paris International Festival.

The film, directed by Ethan Cyr, Dakota Holmes-Dodge, and Carlos Lavezzari, explores the issues of race, gender and class through the narrative and viewpoint of comic book superheroes.

S.Q.U.A.D. will screen at Urban Arts Festival on August 11, while dates for Milan and Paris screenings will be announced shortly.

In the film, Watcher, played by Lavezzari, is a millionaire’s son by day, and superhero by night. His SQUAD team struggles with villainous syndicates, cults, and misguided vigilantes.

Other key characters in the short are superhero Squire (Jeremiah Porter), Recluse, the SQUAD’s computer specialist (Ruby McCollister), superhero Delta (Holmes-Dodge), and The Marquee aka White Man (Cyr), described as a super strong, Staten-Islander, convince of his righteousness.

Directing team Cyr, Holmes-Dodge, and Lavezzari met as teenagers in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Together, they have been shooting, producing, and working together for over a decade, producing web series, television projects, and working on the crew for shows like Gossip Girl and The End Game.