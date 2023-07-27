E! Entertainment Starts Filming ‘Con Carmen’ with Carmen Aub

E! Entertainment announced the start of filming of its original production Con Carmen under the leadership of Carmen Aub (El Señor de los Cielos) in her new role as executive producer and protagonist. The new installment will be released soon in over 22 Latin American countries.

The original production returns as a unique space on television in which guest stars promote an increasingly inclusive society with female empowerment as a banner.

“I look forward to the time soon when there are many more women in positions of power and that we don’t have to talk about ‘women on TV’ but that it’s already a normality. Now the statistics continue to show that there are very few women writers, directors or creators, however, I hope that it continues to change. I am very grateful to E! Entertainment for the honor it gives me to lead this production now in my role as executive producer and for continuing to promote this great change in the industry,” said Carmen Aub.

Con Carmen arrives under the executive production of Carmen Aub and Marcello Coltro, SVP Marketing, Creative and Affiliate Relations, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer Latin America.

The announcement was made yesterday during a Zoom press conference, which VideoAge attended (pictured).