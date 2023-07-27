CANEX Shorts Competition Unveiled

The African Export Import Bank, through its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) program, has announced short film competition and screening initiative CANEX Shorts.

Filmmakers between the ages of 18 and 29 are invited to submit their films (no longer than 5 minutes) via Filmfreeway in order to be considered for the selection. The jury will select a short list of ten films that will all be screened during the CANEX at IATF2023. From the short list, 3 winners will be selected: Best Feature, Best Documentary, Best Animation.

The winning filmmakers will be invited to CANEX at IATF2023 to showcase their films and to have the opportunity to connect with potential investors and other partners. In addition, each winner will receive a cash prize.

CANEX at IATF2023 is scheduled to be held during the Intra African Trade Fair 2023 in Cairo, on November 9-15, 2023. The event will be another important milestone in Afreximbank’s implementation of the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) program; a multi-faceted intervention aimed at supporting and developing Africa’s rapidly growing creative sector.