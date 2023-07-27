A+E Networks Launches New Career Training Program

A+E Networks has announced a new career training program that will further opportunity and BIPOC representation in the industry.

The Career Accelerator from A+E Factual Studios, launched in collaboration with Reel Works and their MediaMKRS workforce development program, welcomes an inaugural class of eight trainees to receive on-the-job experience and learn through a custom curriculum created by A+E. Reel Works’ MediaMKRS program aims to diversify the media landscape and create equitable solutions to barriers to entry into the entertainment industry by training and credentialing early-career professionals.

The 12-week program aims to provide trainees with the tools for successful careers in production and editorial roles – with a focus on unscripted content – and will consist of in-person training, virtual learning, and on-the-job experience for the eight candidates who have exhibited interest in assistant editor or associate producer roles and have been identified by Reel Works as high-potential early-career creatives.

A+E Networks was recently named among Newsweek’s Greatest Places to Work for Diversity, LGBTQ+, and Women.